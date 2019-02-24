Image copyright Steve Hewitt Image caption The smoke can be seen from for miles around

Billowing smoke from a large fire in Bristol can be seen for miles around.

Eyewitnesses on Twitter said a warehouse was on fire on the Bridge Road Industrial Estate in the Staple Hill area of in the city.

However, it is not yet been established what is the cause of the blaze.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service control room told Bristol Live: "We are currently taking numerous 999 calls about this incident and are extremely busy."

The service added it had one appliance in attendance.

Eyewitness Steve Hewitt said: "I understand it's a tyre storage facility, but I'm not entirely sure.

"There's a wreckers' yard around there so might be there. It's now under control I believe."

Another onlooker, Paul Masri-Stone, added: "After seeing how thick and dark the smoke was we headed to the cycle track.

"There were six fire engines at the industrial estate by the cycle track by Rodway Common. Police were condoning off the area and asking people to keep back."

On Twitter, Alana Scott said she too saw flames while walking down the cycle track in Mangotsfield.

Was a big factory fire seen this when walking down mangotsfield cycle track fire brigade on scene and have under control pic.twitter.com/x3rn0sdDhn — lana (@alanaaascott) February 24, 2019

Sasha M described it as "a massive fire".