A police detective who has been banned in a drink-driving case will face a misconduct hearing.

Det Con Emma George was charged after failing to produce a specimen when officers tried to breathalyse her on December 11.

The Avon and Somerset force detective was convicted on February 7 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Det Con George will face a special case hearing at the Avon and Somerset Police HQ in Portishead on March 6.

She is accused of breaching the professional standards for police officers and will face a public hearing.

At North Somerset Magistrates' Court earlier this month, she was also ordered to attend a drink-drive awareness course and fined £800.