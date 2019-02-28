Image copyright PA Image caption Four people were killed in the crash on 16 September 2017, and a fifth victim died seven months later

A motorway crash in which five people died could not have been "reasonably" avoided, an inquest has heard.

The driver of the converted horsebox that veered off course after a blowout could not have done anything differently, an investigator said.

Avon Coroner's Court heard there was no legislation requiring a tyre to be replaced at a certain age and its poor condition would not have been obvious.

Richard and Elaine Evans, Audrey Hodge and Adrian Beaumont died at the scene.

Mr Beaumont's partner, Rebecca Mitchell, died in hospital seven months later.

Adrian Beaumont died in the crash, which also killed his partner Rebecca Mitchell

The crash happened on 16 September 2017, when a tyre blowout caused the adapted Mercedes 1820 box van, driven by Michael Bakewell, to steer to the right and crash through the central reservation barrier.

He collided with two cars travelling in the opposite direction between junctions 14 near Falfield and 15 near Almondsbury.

Forensic collision investigator PC Sharon Little told the inquest the vehicle was "found to have no significant defects before the collision that could have been considered dangerous".

She said: "The great age of the tyres were a significant factor in how the tyre burst. There was nothing readily apparent that the tyre was close to bursting.

"It was not possible for Mr Bakewell to realise there was a problem that day. Mr Bakewell could not have done anything to avoid the tyre blowout or the steering."

The converted horsebox crashed through the central reservation barrier and collided with two cars travelling in the opposite direction

She added that there was nothing the drivers of the other two cars could have done to avoid the collision, which was timed at less than a second after the van went through the metal barrier.

PC Little said the Subaru Forester, carrying driver Richard Evans, 66, his wife, Elaine Evans, 62, and her mother, Audrey Hodge, 84, was "torn apart" and left "almost unrecognisable" following the collision.

She said the Seat Leon carrying Adrian Beaumont, 46, his partner, Rebecca Mitchell, 42, and their 12 year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, from Bristol, was forced off the road by the van and overturned down an embankment.

Mr Beaumont died at the scene, while Ms Mitchell suffered serious brain injuries and died at Southmead Hospital seven months later. Their children are still recovering from their injuries.

The inquest continues.