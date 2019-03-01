Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some 12,000 attended last year's city centre parade

Bristol Pride is to move from its city centre home after "outgrowing" the capacity of the area.

More than 36,000 people packed Millennium Square, next to the harbour, in 2018, which led organisers to look to move the event to the Downs.

The move will see the event's capacity double for its 10th anniversary celebration.

Organisers say the annual parade will remain in the city's central areas, and the route is due to be announced soon.

'Listen to feedback'

A statement from Bristol Pride said the event had "rapidly grown" and allowed them to "present our biggest and most diverse line-up to date".

The move comes after the organisers spent "months exploring venues and listening to feedback".

The festival still had to apply for a licence for what would be the second such event at the location in 2019, alongside the Downs Festival.

Acts performing at this year's festival include Sophie Ellis Bexter and Boney M.

New additions this year will also include a giant circus tent, a silent disco and a wellbeing and mindfulness area.