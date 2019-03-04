Two schools featured in the BBC Two documentary School have been promised millions of pound for building work.

Castle School and Marlwood School are due to receive £14m from South Gloucestershire Council for "development and remodelling".

But what exactly will change at the secondary schools is unclear.

Work will depend on a "masterplan" to ensure there are enough secondary places across the area, which has not yet been developed.

The investment is part of a £78m council-funded programme of building work across schools in South Gloucestershire over the next four years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Castle School, in Thornbury, which supports children with special educational needs, was the victim of two arson attacks in December.

It featured alongside Alveston-based Marlwood in the documentary, which illustrated how schools nationally were struggling amid funding cuts.

The six-part series saw Marlwood put into special measures by Ofsted and head teacher James Pope resign due to severe funding pressures.

The council had planned to expand Castle School but that is under review because of "wider considerations" including urgent repair work needed at the two schools.