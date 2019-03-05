Image caption Fire crews were called to Callicroft Primary in Patchway in the early hours of Sunday

A fire which broke out at a school is thought to have been started deliberately.

The blaze started outside Callicroft School in Patchway, South Gloucestershire, and spread inside in the early hours of Sunday.

Some pupils are being sent to a nearby school on buses because of damage to the hall and another room.

Station Manager Jason Edwards said the evidence suggested a rubbish bin and clothing were set on fire.

He said it looked like the items had been set alight "against the doorway which then quickly burnt through and into the room".

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were sent to the site on Sunday.

Temple Fire Station tweeted a picture showing the damage at the school.

The school, which is attended by about 350 pupils aged 4 to 11, said the fire had caused some damage to the hall and an adjacent room.

Parents and pupils were told the school was closed on Monday because the fire alarm system, electricity and water supplies had all been affected.