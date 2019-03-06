Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old student was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back in Nelson Street

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a University of Bristol student was stabbed in the city centre.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery, GBH, possession of a bladed article and common assault.

The 19-year-old student stabbed in the back on Sunday was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two other boys aged 15, and two men aged 18 and 19, who were also arrested, have been released under investigation.

The university has urged all students to "be vigilant", with a spokesman saying the stabbing in Nelson Street had "understandably caused worry and concern among students who live in the city centre".