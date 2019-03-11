Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie ended his solo cycle around the world on Monday evening

A teenager, believed to be the youngest Briton to cycle solo around the world, has returned home.

Charlie Condell marked the end of his 18,000-mile (30,000km) adventure earlier at Clifton Suspension Bridge where he first began his trip.

He said: "I've enjoyed it and hopefully it will set me up and I have lots more plans coming."

The 18-year-old set off in July 2018 and has cycled through 20 countries in nine months.

He left Britain riding a carbon-fibre bike that weighed only 7kg (15lbs) and his entire kit weighed less than 15kg (33 lbs) - including a multi-tool and patches to repair tyre punctures.

Mugging attempt

The former Clifton College student will take the British record, for being the youngest round-the-world cyclist, from Londoner Tom Davies, who was 19 at the time of completion in 2015.

In October he had his bike and passport stolen while in Australia.

"Australia was a very weird one because it certainly put a stopper on things, although I never thought I would stop doing it as I knew there would be a way to figure it out," he said.

He was also the victim of an attempted mugging and car crash.

He was welcomed home by his family and a large crowd at the suspension bridge on Monday.

"The welcome home has been incredible and completely unexpected," he said.

Mr Condell is due to to study mechanical engineering at Swansea University in September but said he wanted to do "more adventuring".

He suggested future adventures might include running and climbing.