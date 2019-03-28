Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Gary Anstey, from Bristol, was working on the wall at Swainswick School, near Bath

A construction worker who died after a wall collapsed at a primary school has been named by police.

Gary Anstey, from Bristol, was working on the wall at Swainswick School, near Bath, on 19 March when the collapse happened.

The 57-year-old was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance but died the following day.

In a statement, his family said he was a "loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend".

They added: "We all miss him dearly, and ask that his family be left to grieve in peace."

Image copyright Google Image caption Avon and Somerset Police said no children witnessed the collapse

Avon and Somerset Police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive would "continue until the circumstances have been established".

The wall was being built in a segregated construction site on school grounds. Police said no children witnessed the collapse.