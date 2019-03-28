Swainswick School wall collapse victim named
A construction worker who died after a wall collapsed at a primary school has been named by police.
Gary Anstey, from Bristol, was working on the wall at Swainswick School, near Bath, on 19 March when the collapse happened.
The 57-year-old was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance but died the following day.
In a statement, his family said he was a "loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend".
They added: "We all miss him dearly, and ask that his family be left to grieve in peace."
Avon and Somerset Police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive would "continue until the circumstances have been established".
The wall was being built in a segregated construction site on school grounds. Police said no children witnessed the collapse.