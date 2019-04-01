Two interviewed in Darren Wright Foundation charity fraud probe
Two people are being investigated by police following allegations of fraud involving a charity which supports children with disabilities.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man had been interviewed "voluntarily".
In 2017 the Charity Commission set up an inquiry into Bristol-based Darren Wright Foundation following families' concerns in "accessing funds".
That investigation is still ongoing, a spokeswoman said.
She added: "We are unable to comment further at this time so as not to prejudice the outcome of the inquiry.
"Once it has concluded, we intend to publish a full report on the outcome of the inquiry.
The Darren Wright Foundation aims to help families of disabled and seriously-ill children by funding therapy, medical treatment and specialist equipment.
The BBC has attempted to contact the charity for a comment.