Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary happened in Fernlea Gardens over the weekend

A widow returned home from hospital hours after her husband's death to find their home had been burgled.

The 75-year-old had sentimental jewellery stolen from the property in Fernlea Gardens, Easton-in-Gordano over the weekend

PC James Hawkins said: "This case is particularly upsetting for the homeowner who is already going through an extremely difficult time."

The woman had been in hospital with her 94-year-old husband before he died.

Jewellery stolen included broaches, pearls and rings belonging to her and items left to her from her grandmother.

Traumatic and unsettling

She went to hospital on Friday with her husband, who died early on Sunday.

When she returned home the woman found the house had been targeted by burglars.

PC Hawkins said: "We never underestimate how traumatic and unsettling a burglary is for victims, their family and neighbours."

He said the burglary could have taken place on Saturday between 16:00 GMT and 17:00 after a witness saw a man wearing grey clothing acting strangely in the back garden.