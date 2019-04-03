Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Thermal camera detects people falling in water

Two people were saved from drowning thanks to thermal imaging cameras at Bristol Harbourside, according to those running the pilot scheme.

The new technology alerts the emergency services if someone falls in, allowing rescue boats to get to them quickly.

Ten people lost their lives in drowning accidents in the city in 2017.

The mother of a man who drowned last year said the initiative was a "God send" as it could pinpoint where and when people fall in.

The cameras have been installed at locations near bars and clubs in the waterfront area.

Sensors draw a virtual barrier line across the water's edge and, if the line is breached, Bristol City Council's control centre is notified through 5G mobile technology.

Operations staff can then check the cameras and alert Avon Fire and Rescue.

'Agony of waiting'

The system is a result of a collaboration between Bristol City Council and the University of Bristol.

Since it was installed last October, two people were saved after they were detected falling into the water.

Figures from the Royal Life Saving Society show 31 people drowned in Bristol between 2012 and 2017.

Over a quarter of the deaths happened at the Harbourside, and 45% of those were people aged in their twenties.

Alinka Gurgul, whose son Jason died after falling in to the water after a night out in May 2017, welcomed the new system.

"If they can pinpoint somebody straight away and save their life, then that's good," she said.

"If the unfortunate happens, at least they can get their loved one back without the agony of not knowing or waiting, like we had to do."