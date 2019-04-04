Image copyright Press Association Image caption The event would have been held in June in Bristol

A major cycling race has been cancelled because organisers say restrictions imposed on them, with no financial support, means it would be unsafe.

The Bristol Grand Prix has been held since 2015 and forms part of the British Cycling UK Grand Prix Series.

However, organisers say they are unable to meet "unfavourable conditions" laid down by the national governing body.

British Cycling said they respected the decision to cancel and wished them well for the future.

The Bristol Grand Prix is organised and run by volunteers, and was partly crowdfunded at its inauguration four years ago.

It has attracted professional cyclists and tens of thousands of spectators to the city.

Race director Phil Adkins said this year British Cycling wanted the event, scheduled for 16 June, to include an "out-and-back" race that would take cyclists out of the city.

It would have cost £30,000 to run, including paying for police escorts and road safety measures.

'Worked really hard'

"It's frustrating because we have worked really hard for this and it's our passion project. But all our good intentions get lost in the grind of politics," Mr Adkins added.

Organisers also claim restrictions placed on them undermined women's racing and prevented them including youth riders, local riders and clubs being part of the day.

A British Cycling spokesperson said the Bristol event had "declined to partner with us to deliver this new vision for the race".

The governing body will now meet with Bristol City Council in an attempt to save the women's circuit race and men's road race.