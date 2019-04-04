Image caption Gemma Makeig-Kitchene is one of the volunteers to have begun weighing their household waste

Fifty families have begun an experiment to see if they can go waste-free for a year.

The volunteer households in Bristol have been set the challenge of trying to recycle everything, and not use their black bin.

The scheme, set up by Bristol Waste, requires people to record online the weight of their waste and recycling.

Participants have also been given a composter or wormery for the food waste they generate.

One volunteer, Gemma Makeig-Kitchene, said the project "can be a chore" but it was "really good fun when you get the children involved".

'Definitely cheaper'

She said she had provided her children with a chalk board to draw pictures, instead of pens and paper, and begun making her own baby food.

"It's not as convenient but it's definitely cheaper," she said.

Daisy Blacklock has started using reusable sanitary products and teeth cleansing tablets with less packaging than conventional toothpaste.

She said she hoped the experiment would bring about change.

"You look at all the plastic packaging in supermarkets and think, 'Why is all of this necessary?' It's not."

The scheme is due to end next March.