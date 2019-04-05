Image copyright Google Image caption The student halls of residence are visible from the residential housing area

"Racist" students allegedly verbally abused a man of Chinese descent and threw eggs at his house when he told them not to park in a residential area.

The victim said it happened on Tuesday near the University of the West of England's (UWE) Frenchay campus.

His partner, Deborah Kay said: "They made comments directly about his appearance and ethnicity."

UWE said it was investigating and would take appropriate action if any of their students had been involved.

Ms Kay said: "I don't think they would have done this had they been challenged by a white man.

Night fears

"The comments that were made were very offensive. There is no doubt that [racism] was a part of this incident."

Ms Kay, from Stoke Gifford, said her partner who was of ethnic Chinese heritage, was "distressed and extremely upset" by their reaction.

"He was met with some abuse, mainly around his appearance," she added.

She said the same group of students returned in the evening and threw "eggs and things" at the house and her car.

She also claimed local residents had experienced problems with anti-social students at the nearby Wallscourt Park student halls for several years.

Ms Kay said neither her nor her partner could sleep properly now for fear the offenders might return.

A UWE spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the police and local residents to identify those responsible and to take appropriate action if they are identified as being our students.

"If they are found to be UWE Bristol students, they will be subject to university disciplinary procedures alongside the police investigation, which may include expulsion from student accommodation and the university."

Avon and Somerset Police has been approached for comment.