Bristol couple seriously injured in traffic light crash

  • 7 April 2019
Crashed car
Image caption An elderly couple were injured in the collision

An elderly couple have been seriously injured in a car crash in the centre of Bristol on Sunday, police have said.

A blue Nissan Almera came off Hotwells Road, injuring the pedestrians, a man and woman, then hitting a traffic light at about 12:50 BST.

The driver of the Nissan was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators are at the scene and police want to know how the Nissan was being driven prior to the crash.
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision
Image caption Police say the driver was not seriously injured in the collision

