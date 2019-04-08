Image copyright Google Image caption Police and emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Fulford Road

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder over an incident that left a motorcyclist dead.

The male rider died at the scene after colliding with a parked van in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol on Friday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had charged the boy with murder and causing a danger to road users.

The teenager is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Fulford Road at 17:45 BST.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place, police said.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.