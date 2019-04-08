Image copyright Portishead Railway Group Image caption The Portishead branch line shut in 1964 and is now overgrown

A plan to reopen a rail link between Portishead and Bristol has received more than £31m in funding from the government.

The Portishead branch line shut in 1964 but is now part of a project which aims to reopen the line to passenger services by 2021.

The scheme is being led by North Somerset Council and the West of England Combined Authority.

Council leader Nigel Ashton said the funding was "brilliant news".

"The Portishead line is vital for the town, north Somerset and the region," he added.

"The return of the rail link is essential to help reduce congestion on the A369...and will help the town continue to thrive and will bring great benefit to North Somerset and Bristol."

The Conservative-controlled council plans to submit a development consent order to the Department for Transport (DfT) in July.

West of England mayor Tim Bowles said: "This is excellent news for the region as we continue to work on our ambitious Metrowest rail plan which will help build a transport network that works for everyone."

Reopening the Portishead branch line is part of a wider £100m scheme investing in local rail projects by West of England councils.

The DfT funding comes in addition to more than £15m already invested in the project by North Somerset Council.

A previous funding bid to the government was rejected in 2018.

The council said the total scheme amounted to £116.4m and had additional funding from the Local Growth Fund and Economic Development Fund.

It says the reopening of the line will give coastal communities direct access to the rail network.

North Somerset's Labour and Liberal Democrat parties have been contacted for comment.