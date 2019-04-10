Image copyright Google/Bristol Tree Forum Image caption The council asked its contractors "to remove some small trees that were getting too close to a retaining wall"

A "communication error" has been blamed for trees being felled around a building site.

Bristol City Council said its contractor was asked to remove "some small trees" and a decayed beech on a verge on Redland Hill - but most were destroyed.

Vassili Papastavrou, from Bristol Tree Forum, said it was a "terrible mistake" that would not have happened had the community been involved.

The council said it was "disappointed".

Mr Papastavrou said: "There should be community engagement in tree management decisions.

"Otherwise how will we know whether the contractors are doing what has been requested or making a terrible mistake as in this case?"

Image copyright Google Image caption This picture from last July shows the original trees

The felled trees were an "informal collection of ash and other trees" and have been replaced with birches.

Mr Papastavrou said there had been no consultation over the species.

"Birch trees will do very little to mitigate the pollution on this congested road and the canopy cover will never be restored," he said.

Image copyright Bristol Tree Forum Image caption The council said it was "working with our tree contractor to try and avoid something like this happening again in the future"

A council spokesman said the authority was disappointed at what had happened after asking its contractor "to remove some small trees on a verge that were getting too close to a retaining wall".

He said it was "working with our tree contractor to try and avoid something like this happening again in the future".