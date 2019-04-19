Bristol

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Bristol

  • 19 April 2019
Fire in Clevedon Road Image copyright Bedminster Fire Station
Image caption The fire spread through industrial units in Failand overnight

A large fire broke out at at an industrial unit in Bristol overnight.

Up to 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling the blaze at Clevedon Road in Failand, where storage buildings were ablaze from 04:30 BST.

The fire spread to a number of vehicles parked outside the building which have been damaged. Crews remain at the scene on Friday damping down.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the cause has yet to be determined and an investigation was now underway.

Image copyright Bedminster Fire Station
Image caption A number of vehicles parked outside the building have been damaged

