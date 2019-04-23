Image copyright Twitter Image caption Mr Woolcock sent the tweets over a period of months

A would-be Conservative parish councillor has been suspended from the party after posting a series of Islamophobic tweets.

Evan Woolcock, who was running for the Portishead West ward, labelled Islam a "stone age death cult" in one post.

In other exchanges, he wrote "submit or resist, that's the only choices Islam presents."

A spokesman for the North Somerset Conservative Association confirmed he had been suspended.

The tweets on Mr Woolcock's account came over a period of several months.

In a message posted in September, he implied violence towards Muslims, saying "if our concerns about Islam aren't addressed by mainstream politicians, then a less savoury element will address them".

He also wrote that "calling out Islam for what it is makes you far right it seems".

Mr Woolcock has since locked his Twitter account, and the BBC has approached him for comment.

According to party literature, Mr Woolcock spent much of his life in London before returning to Portishead to run construction companies.

Other candidates standing in the Portishead West Ward include: