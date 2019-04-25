A man has admitted possessing extreme pornography, including images of bestiality involving a snake and a cow.

Mark Glew, of Hatherley, Yate, appeared before Swindon Magistrates' Court charged with possessing six "grossly offensive" movies and four photos.

The material was described as "portraying an act which resulted or was likely to result in serious injury to a person's anus and genitals".

Glew, 22, will be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 23 May.

The offences took place between 4 October 2016 and 4 November 2017.