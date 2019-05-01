Image copyright The Littlest Rescue Image caption The novelty car was bought by The Littlest Rescue in 2017

A furry rabbit car which has been driven around Bristol to promote a rescue centre has failed its MOT.

The novelty car was bought by The Littlest Rescue on eBay in 2017 and has since become its "top fundraiser".

It failed an MOT due to corrosion issues. A crowdfunding page has been launched to try to pay for the repairs.

Bev Taylor, from The Littlest Rescue, said: "We don't take him out in the rain but being covered in fur doesn't help - I just want to save his life."

The custom-made car, dubbed Chewy, was created by a film prop maker in 2016 as a publicity vehicle for a campaign in Surrey.

Ms Taylor said the charity had purchased the car from its previous owner on eBay as it was "perfect for our rescue".

Image copyright The Littlest Rescue Image caption The car failed an MOT on Tuesday due to corrosion issues

Since then it has been driven around the city to help raise money for the rescue's "pre-loved bunnies and guinea pigs".

"He is an amazing member of the Bristol community and is loved by everyone who meets him," said Ms Taylor.

"He brings joy to everyone that sees him as he travels to fundraising events."

Now, however, the three-door hatchback - underneath the massive bunny ears, fluffy tail and whiskers - needs about £500 of repairs to remain on the road.

"It's a lot to repair a car that's not worth £500," said Ms Taylor. "It's quite expensive but...he's got to live."