Image caption The Lib Dems overturned a previous Tory majority

The Lib Dems have taken over control of Bath and North East Somerset Council from the Conservatives.

The party overturned a previous Tory majority of seven and won 37 of the 59 seats available - a gain of 23.

The Conservatives took 9 seats, a loss of 24 since the last election in 2015. Labour took seven seats and six seats were claimed by Independents.

Tim Warren, the Conservative leader of the council, lost his seat to David Wood from the Lib Dems.

He said: "We expected it to be bad, but not this bad.

"We were being told on the streets that people couldn't trust the Conservatives any more, and wouldn't vote for them because of Brexit."