Image caption Toby Savage, the Conservative leader of the council, said it had been a "hard fought battle" but he was "relieved"

The Conservatives have held on to their majority in South Gloucestershire.

The party managed to take more than half of the 61 seats on the council, which has seen a series of boundary changes

The Conservatives - who took control of the authority in 2015 - have 33 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have 17, and Labour 11.

Toby Savage, the Conservative leader of the council, said it had been a "hard fought battle", but he was "relieved".

"I'm really pleased that the residents of South Gloucestershire have shown their confidence in how the council's been run over the last four years," he said.

"They've given us renewed confidence for the next four years as we continue that work of unlocking South Gloucestershire's potential."