Image copyright Tom Herbert Image caption The fire was visible across the city

More than 70 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial unit in Bristol.

People living nearby reported hearing explosions and the fire could be seen over a large part of the city.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to reports of a fire at a workshop at the Strachan and Henshaw building in Speedwell, just before 18:30 BST.

Crews were working to get the fire under control, he said.

The fire service said about 30 households have been evacuated, Bristol Live has reported.

Avon and Somerset Police advised nearby residents to close windows and to remain inside if possible due to potential smoke inhalation.

A number off roads have been closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

On 31 December, crews battled fire and explosions at the Foundry Lane site.

At the time the service said crews had been "firefighting in difficult conditions".