Image copyright Abrahart family Image caption Bristol University student Natasha Abrahart was found hanged on 30 April last year

A report into the treatment of a Bristol student who was found hanged revealed her risk of self-harm was "not adequately assessed", an inquest heard.

Natasha Abrahart, 20, who was studying physics at the University of Bristol, died on 30 April last year.

The independent report examined Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership's (AWP) involvement in Ms Abrahart's care prior to her death.

An AWP trainee psychiatrist considered her "low risk", the inquest was told.

Ms Abrahart had told the university and a student GP she was suicidal and was referred to the AWP after she attempted to take her life on 13 February.

Avon Coroners' Court heard a meeting with Dr Annear, a trainee psychiatrist, took place on 23 February where she was assessed as "moderate risk".

A few days later Ms Abrahart made another attempt to take her own life.

In another consultation on 5 March, Dr Annear noted she was "more engaging".

The hearing in Flax Bourton was told Dr Annear prescribed seven days worth of anti-depressants and rated her as "low risk" of harming herself.

Image copyright Abrahart family Image caption Natasha Abrahart made several attempts to take her own life, the inquest heard

The report, which was carried out by Dr Mynors-Wallis on behalf of the coroner, found the risk of self harm was "not adequately assessed and her overall assessment was significantly flawed".

Consultant Dr Daniel Hodgson, whose role included supervising Dr Annear, told the inquest they had discussed Ms Abrahart's case on 6 March "along with about 20 other cases" during a 90-minute meeting.

He said he could see there was no reason to change her plans.

But Tom Stoate, representing her family, said given Ms Abrahart's risks she was clearly "not a low risk patient".

In the past three years, 12 University of Bristol students have died.

Eight of the deaths were recorded as suicide, two inquests - including Ms Abrahart's - are still to take place or be determined and two inquests returned narrative verdicts.

The inquest continues.

