Bristol University student Natasha Abrahart had not been seen by a crisis team for more than a month

A senior doctor has told an inquest that a student heath centre would find it a "challenge" to follow guidelines on prescribing anti-depressants.

Natasha Abrahart, 20, who was studying physics at the University of Bristol, was found hanged on 30 April last year.

Dr Joanne Mobbs said guidelines say suicide risk patients should be seen a week after starting their medication.

The inquest heard that a university GP prescribed anti-depressants and made a note to "follow up in two weeks".

Dr Mobbs, deputy head of service of Student Health Services, told the hearing at Flax Bourton the target to follow up in a week would be "extremely challenging" for the health service's GPs to meet "with the available resources and the competing demands for other issues".

But Tom Stoate, representing Ms Abrahart's family, said National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines said persons at risk of suicide, or under 30 years old, should be seen within a week of a prescription.

Mr Stoates asked whether she was satisfied that the guidelines for prescribing anti-depressants were being met.

"I can't be certain that we are meeting guidelines but I'm aware of the guidelines, of that guidance," Dr Mobbs said.

She said most of those registered at the practice were under 30 years old and 40% of the appointments were for mental health issues.

Dr Mobbs said the practice was the only one she knew that offered same day appointments for mental health issues.

University Dr Emma Webb previously told the court the practice had 25,000 students on its books and that it operated out of a building owned by the University of Bristol.

They are NHS employees but are paid by the university.

The inquest continues.

