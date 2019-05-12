Bristol

Sex offender Neon Collins absconds from HMP Leyhill

  • 12 May 2019
Neon Collins Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences

A sex offender is on the run from HMP Leyhill near Bristol, police have said.

Neon Collins, 39, is believed to have left the open prison sometime before 08:00 GMT on Sunday.

Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences. The public are advised not to approach him.

He has the word Holly in Japanese tattooed on his neck and a pierced left ear with a large hole in the lobe, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Collins has links to West Midlands, in particular the Worcestershire area.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites