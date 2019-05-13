Image caption Salvatore Lopresti will not face a charge relating to modern day slavery, due to him being unfit to stand trial

The boss of a popular ice cream firm faces restrictions on his business after a judge raised concerns that he could commit slavery offences.

Salvatore "Sam" Lopresti, 75, of Long Ashton, will not be able to employ staff or deal with wages at Lopresti Ice Cream, in Bristol.

The measures are part of a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) that was imposed last week.

However, he will not face a charge relating to modern day slavery.

Lopresti, and another family member, Robert Lopresti, had previously been charged with requiring a person to perform forced labour.

Salvatore Lopresti had also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, charges against both men were dropped. Salvatore's charges were dropped as he was ruled unfit to stand trial due to his dementia.

The company is owned by the family of Tory MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke, Jack Lopresti.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Lopresti Ice Cream business is well-known in Bristol

The risk order prevents Salvatore Lopresti from carrying out various activities in relation to the business, including recruiting or employing staff, being involved in disciplinary action, dealing with wages, taking possession of staff passports and providing accommodation to staff.

District judge Lynne Matthews, who served the order, said: "I am sure there is a risk that you will commit a human trafficking or slavery offence.

"I am sure it is necessary for me to make this order because I need to protect people generally from physical or psychological harm likely to occur if you committed that type of offence."

The family-run business has supplied ice cream in the Bristol area for over 50 years.