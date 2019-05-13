Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bristol University student Natasha Abrahart died in April 2018

A student administrator has told an inquest how she went to the flat of a 20-year-old who was having suicidal thoughts "and drove her to her GP".

Natasha Abrahart, 20, who was studying physics at the University of Bristol, was found hanged on 30 April last year.

Barbara Perks said Ms Abrahart got in touch with vulnerable student services "so we could best support her".

Ms Perks told the hearing she kept in touch with the student and met her a number of times.

A flatmate contacted student services on 16 April to say Ms Abrahart was self-harming.

Ms Perks told the inquest she referred the case to the student wellbeing manager.

"My immediate concern was that Natasha was supported," she said.

'Quite positive'

Four days later Ms Abrahart emailed Ms Perks to say she was "having suicidal thoughts".

"I went to the the flat on Park Street and took them (Natasha and her flatmate) to the GP," Ms Perks said, describing the student at this point as "quiet and self contained".

Ms Perks said she followed up with student health and talked to Ms Abrahart about maximising her success.

In her last contact with Ms Abrahart on 27 April, Ms Perks described her as "quite positive" ahead of lab interviews which are a mandatory part of exams but which had caused her significant anxiety.

Ms Perks talked to the student about not getting up on stage if she did not wish to but Ms Abrahart told her she wanted to present with the group.

The following morning she heard ms Abrahart had died.

The inquest continues.

For help and support on mental health visit the BBC Advice pages.