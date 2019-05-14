Bristol

Bomb squad called after 'loud bangs' heard in Worle

  • 14 May 2019
Summerhouse pub, Worle Image copyright Steve Cronin
Image caption Two men in their 20s have been arrested

Bomb disposal experts have been called after "loud bangs" were heard near a pub in the early hours.

A cordon was put in place around a roundabout by the Summerhouse pub in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said two men in their 20s had been arrested.

A spokeswoman said: "It follows an incident at about 4.20am on Tuesday when members of the public reported hearing loud bangs."

