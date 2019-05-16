M5 near Bristol shuts after four-vehicle crash
- 16 May 2019
A motorway was shut for five hours by a crash involving four vehicles, including a lorry.
The M5 was closed northbound near Bristol after the crash at 07:15 BST, close to junction 17 for Cribbs Causeway.
Avon Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to hospital. Two had to be rescued from their vehicles.
The carriageway remained closed for several hours for clean-up work, causing long queues.
The blocked traffic has now been cleared.