Image copyright University of Bristol Image caption Participating cats must be happy to meet and be stroked by strangers and wear a breakaway (safety) collar

Researchers are looking to recruit indoor cats for a new study to identify the earliest signs of joint disease.

The team at the University of Bristol will use activity monitors for two weeks to measure the movements of cats with and without mobility problems.

Dr Emily Blackwell from the Veterinary School said: "Cats must be happy to wear a breakaway (safety) collar."

The study is part of "Bristol Cats" which aims to learn more about the causes of common feline problems.

Cats taking part in the study should be:

Over six years of age.

Kept indoors or have outdoors access within a closed run and/or on a lead.

Not on any pain medication.

Living within one to two hours' drive from Bristol.

Bristol Cats launched in May 2010, and is led by academics at the vet school.