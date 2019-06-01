Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ronan Korby has a tattoo of a sun and eagle on his right forearm

A sex offender is on the run from open prison after being allowed out on a work placement.

Ronan Korby, also known as Lee Watersworth, was last seen at 10:00 BST on Friday in West Street, Bristol.

The 50-year-old failed to return to Leyhill open prison in South Gloucestershire, police confirmed.

Korby is about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans and has a tattoo of a sun and eagle on his right forearm.

Police said anyone who spots Korby should not approach him but call 999 immediately.