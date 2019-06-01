Image caption As a child Roni Size enjoyed fizzy drinks and crisps at the Star and Garter, where his auntie used to work

A Bristol pub that was saved from being turned into flats is holding a community reopening party featuring a DJ set by Roni Size.

The Star and Garter, described as the spiritual home of Massive Attack and DJ Derek, closed in 2017 after the death of its landlord Louis Hayles, who was known as Dutty Ken.

His funeral brought Montpelier, St Paul's and Easton to a standstill.

Size said he thinks "people will be pleased with how little it's changed".

Image copyright Google Image caption The pub in Montpelier is well known as a cornerstone of the Afro-Caribbean community

"I've been going to the Star and Garter since I was 11 years old," the DJ and record producer said.

"I remember going through DJ Derek's box looking for old James Brown records. Music was the heartbeat of the pub and we intend to keep that heartbeat pumping."

The Star and Garter's new landlord, Malcolm Haynes, was a key figure in the successful return of the St Paul's Carnival in 2018.

"This is a venue full of music history that has always welcomed all-comers and we are looking forward to reinstating the vibe of legendary former landlord and friend, Dutty Ken," he said.

The pub reopens at 13:00 BST.