Image copyright A2Dominion Homes Ltd Image caption The university said the "quality, purpose-built student accommodation" was "only 10 minutes' walk" from its planned new campus beside Bristol Temple Meads railway station

More than 100 people have objected to plans for a high-rise development, with one likening the row of tower blocks to "Trump's wall".

The seven blocks of flats on Malago Road in Bedminster, Bristol, would contain 550 student beds and 49 "affordable" flats.

The tallest of the tower blocks is expected to reach 12 storeys. The rest would be between eight and 10 storeys.

No car parking is provided, but there would be 238 cycle spaces.

'Mexican wall two'

Developer A2Dominion worked with Bristol City Council and the University of Bristol to develop the housing scheme before submitting a planning application earlier this year.

In a reference to the border wall with Mexico planned by the US president, one Gwilliam Street resident said: "It's like Trump's wall is being erected in front of Windmill Hill!", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

"Make this Whapping (sic) Wharf 2, not Mexican wall two. Please."

Another respondent, who has lived in the area for 50 years, said the development for "mainly students" would be a "disgrace" when affordable housing was so badly needed by people on the housing list.

However, another resident said he supported the application because of the "desperate need" for redevelopment in the area.

The entire development would be classed as 40% "affordable".

A council planning committee will make a decision on the application but a date for the meeting has not yet been set.

If planning permission is approved, A2Dominion says it wants to start building during the summer this year, and complete the development by autumn 2021.