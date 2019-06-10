Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eight-year-old Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo has been missing from his home in Bristol for three months

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who has been missing for three months has begged for help to find him.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo disappeared when his father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, did not return him home to Bristol after a pre-arranged visit on 2 March.

Police said Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, is "wanted on suspicion of child abduction".

Karol Marmolejo made the new appeal to find Angelo saying: "Help me please I miss him every day."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Eight-year-old Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo speaks Spanish and English

Angelo is described as 4ft 4ins (1.32m) tall. He has short wavy dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a zip-up fleece, dark trousers, red training shoes and carrying a blue rucksack.

Ms Marmolejo said the support she has received has helped "keep me very strong".

"It gives me the possibility to think we can find Angelo," she said.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Rafael Jurado-Cabello is in breach of a court order and is wanted on suspicion of child abduction

Judge Nicholas Marston previously said Mr Jurado-Cabello had lost two family cases where he had tried to persuade the court that Angelo should live with him.

The UK Missing Persons Unit is co-ordinating international inquiries to find Angelo.

The Unit's Head Joe Apps said it was now a race against time, as after a year foreign courts tended to think it was "in the best interests of the child to stay where they are settled".

The left-behind parent then has to make arrangements to travel to see their child.

He said there were more than 2,000 cases like this in the UK a year, but only around 15 prosecutions.