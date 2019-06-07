Sailor rescued from Severn Estuary near Portishead
- 7 June 2019
A man has been rescued from the Severn Estuary after his sailing boat got into difficulty and began taking on water.
The RNLI, Severn Rescue and HM Coastguard were called at about 11:15 BST and a search was launched.
HM Coastguard confirmed the sailor was found and rescued by helicopter and taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. His condition is unknown.
An onlooker said the man's partially submerged boat was towed back to Portishead by the RNLI.