Image copyright Bristol Music Trust Image caption Colston Hall will now reopen in 2021 under a new name to end the association with slave-trader Edward Colston

The multi-million pound revamp of a 1950s Bristol concert venue has been delayed until 2021.

Colston Hall shut its doors in June 2018 as part of £48.8m plans to redesign its interior over two years.

It was due to reopen in 2020 under a new name to end the association with slave-trader Edward Colston.

But the trust which runs the hall said after "further assessments" of the building's "delicate structure", the original timetable had been revised.

An additional cost of £3.4m caused by the delay is being met by the West of England Combined Authority.

Image copyright Paul Box Image caption Demolition work has begun on the 1950s stage and the overhanging balcony

Colston Hall is owned by the city council and run by the charity Bristol Music Trust.

Louise Mitchell, from Bristol Music Trust, said: "The historic main hall and Lantern are now unrecognisable following the balcony and stages being removed - with the heritage items packed away for safe storage.

"Following further assessments of the building after its closure in June 2018, and as works have progressed and uncovered the delicate Victorian structure of the building, it has become clear that the original opening timetable needs to be revised.

"Therefore we now aim to open the doors to a new world-class music venue in autumn 2021."