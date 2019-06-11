Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Shelley Morgan was last seen alive near her Bristol home in 1984

Police investigating the murder of a woman have issued a fresh appeal for information exactly 35 years after she disappeared.

Shelley Morgan, 33, was last seen alive near her Bristol home on 11 June 1984.

Her remains were found in woods four months later, but the murder remains unsolved.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued images of two postcards it says "may have a significant bearing" on the investigation.

Image caption Police said a postcard of a scene overlooking the River Avon, taken from Bower Ashton, was significant

Detectives said Ms Morgan, originally from the USA, had planned to spend the day sketching and taking photographs at Leigh Woods near Ashton Court, Bristol, on the day she was last seen.

She left her home in Dunkerry Road and dropped her two children off at school but failed to pick them.

Her remains were found by children playing in woodland off Long Lane in Backwell Hill on 14 October.

Police said she had suffered multiple stab wounds and there was the evidence the "brutal" attack was sexually motivated.

Image caption Detectives said a postcard of St Andrew's Church from the direction of Backwell Hill could hold clues to the murder

Police said the postcards, depicting scenes of the River Avon and St Andrew's Church, were from a calendar sold by the Bristol Hospice charity in the 1980s or 1990s.

"Both locations are significant as they are linked to the areas where Shelley was heading for on the day she disappeared, and where her body was found," a spokesman said.

"We'd like to speak to anyone who may have bought this calendar or who kept the tear-off postcards with these specific images, possibly for some time."

'Killer's identity'

Det Sgt Sarah Barnston added: "Shelley was passionately interested in art and the theatre and was attending art classes at the Bristol Polytechnic Art College.

"She left home that day intending to photograph and sketch in the Leigh Woods area so it's possible her work and the locations she was visiting that day hold the key to her killer's identity.

"We remain of the belief that her killer must have had access to a vehicle and may have had links through work or other associations to Backwell and possibly the Leigh Woods or Clifton areas of Bristol."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ms Morgan's remains were found in woodland off Long Lane in October 1984

Police have also released details of Ms Morgan's Olympus OM20 35mm camera, with the serial number 1032853, which has never been found but they want to trace.

Det Sgt Barnston added a re-investigation of the case had "identified new material of interest which may have forensic potential, utilising the latest scientific techniques".

"Loyalties and relationships change over time and there may be someone who didn't feel able to speak to us at the time, but who may be in a position to do so now," she added.