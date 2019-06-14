Men jailed for Bristol City and Swansea violence
14 June 2019
Two men have been jailed for their part in violence at a football match between Bristol City and Swansea City.
David Darch, 32, of Wellington, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting a public order offence. He was also given a six-year football banning order.
Leigh Phillips, 52, of Swansea, will serve eight-weeks for public order offences and also has a six-year banning order.
Trouble flared at the match at Ashton Gate on 2 February.