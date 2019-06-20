Image copyright Hadley Image caption One respondent to the proposal labelled the tower block a "monstrosity"

Permission to build a 15-storey tower block has been granted despite 100 objections against the plans.

The development is due to go ahead at the derelict Esso garage in Bath Road, Totterdown Bridge, Bristol.

Bristol Civic Society voiced concerns over the one-stairwell escape route, two years after the Grenfell disaster.

But Bath Road Developments said the buildings conformed to fire safety standards after of two years of negotiations with officers.

Referring to fears of a repeat of Grenfell, Bristol councillor Richard Eddy said: "The fact Avon Fire and Rescue Service has given this a clean bill of health should give us reassurance."

Objections

Development control committee members at Bristol City Council approved the development by eight votes to two.

However, councillor Jon Wellington said: "This proposal is for twice the recommended level, the central tower is 12 storeys higher than any of the local buildings, and comes with significant opposition from the community."

The plans received more than 100 objections, with one respondent calling the building a "monstrosity", and will also include seven, six and three-storey blocks, office space and two basement floors for parking beneath the tallest tower.

The development will include 20 per cent affordable housing, 40 car parking space and 288 cycle racks.