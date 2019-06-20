Image copyright VT Freeze Frame Image caption The council will work with schools, parents and pupils to close roads to cars outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times

Proposals to close roads outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times are among plans to tackle air pollution in Bristol.

Mayor Marvin Rees also pledged to "remove traffic" from parts of the old city and to "take a fresh look" at a possible workplace parking levy.

The council has already published two alternative plans for a clean air zone in Bristol

He said they would work together with climate action organisation UK100.

Public vegetable growing'

Making the announcements on Clean Air Day, Mr Rees said the council would be "working with schools, parents and pupils to close roads to cars outside schools during drop-off and pick-up, everywhere it's possible".

He said: "A lot of our work is being done in partnership with UK 100, a national network of local government leaders focused on climate action."

The mayor said a workplace parking levy could be used to "raise revenue for a mass transit system".

Other announcements included the improvement of monitoring the nitrogen dioxide pollution levels and encouraging public vegetable growing with "green walls and roofs".

He said, as part of the push for "vertical urban gardening", they would be "structurally reviewing car parks, large buildings and walls and where possible, bring them alive".

One of the clean air zone plans would see all diesel cars banned from the centre of Bristol, the other would charge the most polluting diesel lorries, vans and cars.