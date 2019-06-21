Image caption Trouble flared at the match at Ashton Gate on 2 February

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he admitted spitting blood at a police officer.

Sam Staynings, 27, of Bristol, was given 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, for assaulting the officer at Bristol City's home match against Swansea City.

He must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and compensation totalling £1,000.

He also has a five-year football banning order.

The police officer faces long-lasting consequences as he swallowed some of the blood spat at him and needs medical tests over six months, Bristol magistrates court heard.

Judge Lynne Matthews described Staynings' actions as "outrageous" but had wrestled with the sentence after hearing that he had caring responsibilities for members of his family.

She said: "Everything you did means you should be going to prison today, but your family need you."

Two other men have been jailed for their part in violence at the match at Ashton Gate in Bristol on 2 February.

Ross Higginson, 24, from Bristol, has been jailed for eight weeks and given a six-year football banning order for public order offences.

James Hayes, 29, from Bristol, will serve six weeks in prison. He also has a six-year football banning order.

A fourth man is due to be sentenced next week.