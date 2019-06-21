Bristol

Murder arrest after man stabbed in Bristol

  • 21 June 2019
Scene of stabbing
Image caption Police were called to reports of a serious assault at the junction of Ashley Road and City Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Bristol.

Police were called at about 17:50 BST to reports of a serious assault at the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in St Pauls.

Officers found a man in a critical condition after suffering stab wounds. The air ambulance and paramedics attended but he died shortly after.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The area is closed from Lower Ashley Road and traffic diverted to allow a forensic examination to be carried out.

Officers have asked for any witnesses to contact the Avon and Somerset force.

