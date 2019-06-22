Image caption The man was stabbed near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of Bristol

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Bristol.

The victim was stabbed just before 18:00 BST on Friday at the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Mott said officers were "still trying to build a picture of what happened".

Appealing for witnesses, he said: "We know there were probably people in nearby properties or people walking and driving through these roads that could have key information that will help with our investigation."