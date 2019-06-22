Bristol

Teenage boy arrested over stabbing death in Bristol

  • 22 June 2019
Pictures from the scene
Image caption The man was stabbed near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of Bristol

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Bristol.

The victim was stabbed just before 18:00 BST on Friday at the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Mott said officers were "still trying to build a picture of what happened".

Appealing for witnesses, he said: "We know there were probably people in nearby properties or people walking and driving through these roads that could have key information that will help with our investigation."
Image caption A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites