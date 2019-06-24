Image caption The man was stabbed near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of Bristol

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

The victim was found critically injured just before 18:00 BST on Friday in the St Pauls area of the city, and died shortly after.

The teenager, who has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court this morning.

A 20-year-old man arrested on Friday was released without charge.

Senior investigating officer Andy Mott, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support and patience during the initial stages of this investigation and also thank those who came forward with information following the tragic events on Friday."