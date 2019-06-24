Image caption The man was found near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road in the St Pauls area of Bristol

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in youth court charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man.

The man was found critically injured just before 18:00 BST on Friday in the St Pauls area of the city, and died shortly afterwards.

The teenager spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. His identity cannot be reported because of his age.

District Judge Lynne Matthew remanded him into custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on Friday was later released without charge, police said.