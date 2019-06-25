Image caption The North Bristol NHS Trust said the decision was "subject to appeal by Mr Dixon"

A surgeon who carried out mesh surgery that left some women in severe pain has been dismissed.

The North Bristol NHS Trust said colorectal surgeon Tony Dixon was dismissed "following the conclusion of an employment investigation".

In March, the trust told 57 Southmead Hospital patients, many treated by Mr Dixon, they should have been offered alternative treatment first.

Mr Dixon was contacted by the BBC but declined to comment.

In previous interviews, Mr Dixon has always maintained the operations were done in good faith, and that any surgery could have complications.

A spokesman for North Bristol NHS Trust said: "Mr Dixon had been excluded since 2017. A separate General Medical Council investigation is ongoing and Mr Dixon continues to have interim conditions placed on his practice.

"A separate clinical review of colorectal pelvic floor procedures carried out at Southmead Hospital is ongoing. This is an ongoing process and we will be making no further comment at this time."

He added the decision was "subject to appeal by Mr Dixon".